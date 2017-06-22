Eric Ebron feels Lions’ additions at tight end will help him maximize production

With the additions of Darren Fells in free agency and the selection of Michael Roberts in the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have added some heft to their tight end position behind starter Eric Ebron.

Ebron, who posted career-highs in receptions and yards last year for Detroit, feels that bringing Fells and Roberts into the group should help him be used in a matter that better suits his skill set.

“I think it’s going to play a significant role for me to allow me to do the things that I’m best at,” Ebron said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Ebron had 61 catches for 711 yards last year for the Lions. However, he was also usually the only tight end on the field as Detroit frequently employed personnel groupings with three wide receivers and one running back. A revolving door of reserve options did little to contribute to the group either.

Detroit’s roster is better situated to allow Jim Bob Cooter to be a bit more diverse with his formations and personnel groupings this year. If it allows Ebron to become more productive, it will be a plus for the Lions.