Eric Dier’s cheeky response to Bayern Munich knocking Arsenal out of Champions League

Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier suggested it was “nice” to knock Arsenal out of the Champions League on Wednesday night (17 April).

Joshua Kimmich’s bullet header was enough to secure a 1-0 win at the Allianz Arena and see the Bundesliga side reach the semi-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

Dier, who is currently on loan from Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham Hotspur, offered a cheeky response when asked about the result.

“It was nice to knock them out, to be honest,” he said.

Bayern will face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals, with Borussia Dortmund and PSG going head-to-head in the other tie.