Eric Dickerson: Would be a ‘no-brainer’ for Rams to sign Todd Gurley

If it were up to Eric Dickerson, he would have the Rams sign a familiar face to help replace the injured Cam Akers. With Todd Gurley still sitting on the free-agent market and the Rams needing running back depth, he thinks signing the veteran would be a no-brainer.

Dickerson told TMZ Sports that Gurley knows the offense, he knows Sean McVay and it would be an easy acclimation from the running back.

“That’s a no-brainer,” Dickerson said of signing Gurley. “I mean, he knows the offense, he knows this offense. He doesn’t have to come in and try and learn it. He knows McVay, he knows the guys on the team. That would be an easy fit.”

Gurley’s split with the Rams wasn’t exactly an amicable one. The Rams cut him and took a while to pay him the money he was owed, which frustrated the running back.

So even if Los Angeles was to reach out and show interest in signing him, Gurley might not want to run it back with his old team.