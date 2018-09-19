Eric Dickerson clarifies NFL Hall of Famers' goal after Jerry Rice and Kurt Warner back away from statement

Not every NFL Hall of Famer agreed with Eric Dickerson’s letter on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

A group of NFL Hall of Famers tried to create a splash in the league’s labor dynamics on Tuesday by releasing a letter demanding lifetime health insurance and an annual salary for all NFL Hall of Famers.

The letter’s threat if the NFL didn’t meet their demands? A Hall of Fame ceremony that would look a whole lot emptier next year. If the league didn’t start supporting its greatest players after their time in the league, those players threatened to boycott Hall of Fame’s annual induction ceremony. Adding to the players’ leverage was that the NFL would soon celebrate its 100th anniversary, which would ring hollow if the league’s most recognizable faces sat out any ceremony.

It was an interesting move from a group of players that is likely fed up with the NFL’s treatment of its most important labor force, but it wasn’t a move approved by every player who supposedly signed the letter.

Jerry Rice and Kurt Warner back out of NFL Hall of Famers’ letter

The letter was signed by a who’s who of NFL greats. Eric Dickerson was at the top as the new Hall of Fame Board’s president, followed by Marcus Allen, Mel Blount, Derrick Brooks, Jim Brown, Earl Campbell, Richard Dent, Carl Eller, Marshall Faulk, Mike Haynes, Rickey Jackson, Ronnie Lott, Curtis Martin, Joe Namath, John Randle, Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, Bruce Smith, Jackie Smith, Lawrence Taylor, Kurt Warner and Sarah White, the widow of Reggie White.

Not every name on that list apparently had the chance to read the letter before it was released, as Kurt Warner and Jerry soon released statements distancing themselves from the letter.

My comments on HOF benefits letter being circulated today: pic.twitter.com/JKU2X5lCIs — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) September 18, 2018

Story Continues









A common refrain from both statements was a desire to receive lifetime health insurance for all retired NFL players, not just the Hall of Famers.

That’s an understandable wish. The letter pointed out that retired MLB players, beneficiaries of arguably the strongest player union in American sports, receive lifetime health insurance after just one day on a big league roster and receive lifetime pensions after 43 days. By comparison, NFL players receive health insurance for only five years after their retirement, which isn’t too helpful for a sport infamous for its long-term brain damage.

Despite the shortcomings of requesting health insurance for just the NFL’s Hall of Famers, Dickerson later claimed it was all part of the plan.

Eric Dickerson clarifies NFL Hall of Famers’ goals

Dickerson released another statement Tuesday evening taking responsibility for a miscommunication with Rice and Warner and blasting the NFL for “pitting players against each other.”

Warner and Rice were obviously left out of the letter’s signatories, also missing from the letter were Derrick Brooks, Earl Campbell, Marshall Faulk, Ronnie Lott, Curtis Martin, Joe Namath and Deion Sanders.





Dickerson later clarified that he and his colleagues want health insurance and a significant pension for all retired NFL players. In an interview with ESPN, he described the act of putting Hall of Famers first as simply step 1 in a larger plan.

“Those guys played just as hard as I did to get to the Hall of Fame. I want them to get health care, but we have to start here first. We have to get to 1 before we can get to 10. You have to start with the Hall of Famers because we’re trying to get some power first. We don’t have a voice at the table and we’re trying to get there with the attention of the Hall of Famers first. When you get Hall of Famers talking, hopefully you get the attention of the masses.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Iowa State golf star found dead, man charged

• Browns coach didn’t know key info about kicker

• NFL Power Rankings: Rams’ big gamble is paying off

• Pat Forde: 7 new college coaches who have been busts so far

