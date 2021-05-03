Eric DeCosta says Ravens will work ‘tirelessly’ to get a deal done with Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have been facing questions all offseason about when they’ll look to extend star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The team recently picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option, but now with the 2021 NFL draft over, plenty of discussions will pivot to talks about the fourth-year quarterback’s potential deal.

When asked about Jackson during his post-draft press conference, DeCosta said that with the draft over, his priorities will shift, and that includes contract talks for his quarterback.

"Lamar's our quarterback. We will work tirelessly to get a deal done." pic.twitter.com/NMHf5iRg6k — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 1, 2021

DeCosta said that Jackson is a guy that’s “going to be here” and that he will work “tirelessly” on getting a deal done with him. There is seemingly no doubt within the organization that they’ll be able to extend the quarterback sooner or later. However, it could take some time to fully work out a deal with Jackson, as these things tend to take time, especially big money deals for what many deem the most important position on the football field.