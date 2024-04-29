Eric DeCosta says Devontez Walker reminds him of Torrey Smith

The Baltimore Ravens wrapped up the 2024 NFL Draft with a total of nine selections. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta gave his assessment of each player, including fourth-round wide receiver Devontez Walker, who DeCosta said reminded him of former Baltimore receiver Torrey Smith.

“With ‘Tez,’ you get really a vertical receiver, size and speed,” DeCosta said. “In some ways, [he] reminds me of a Torrey Smith-type of player – an outside, take-the-top-off, vertical threat with good size, and phenomenal kid, excellent jumping ability.”

Baltimore drafted Smith out of Maryland with the No. 58 overall pick in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Despite only playing four seasons with the Ravens, Smith made his impact felt and was a critical piece to the team’s 2012 Super Bowl run, including a two-touchdown performance against the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round.

Walker will have an opportunity to earn snaps on offense after the seeming departure of veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left a void to be filled. Baltimore has lacked a true deep threat since trading away Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Even in an MVP season, quarterback Lamar Jackson struggled to connect on deep passes throughout the year. With a true speed threat like Walker added to the mix now, Jackson will hopefully get back to hitting on more deep shots to keep defenses honest.

