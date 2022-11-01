The Ravens and Bears have formally announced the trade that sends linebacker Roquan Smith to Baltimore in exchange for a pair of 2023 draft picks and linebacker A.J. Klein.

“We are excited to announce that we have acquired Roquan via trade with the Bears,” Baltimore G.M. Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “Roquan is a player that we have long admired both on and off the field. He fits our culture seamlessly and plays like a Raven at all times. We are confident that Roquan makes our team stronger.”

Smith is leading the league with 83 tackles through the first eight weeks. He also has four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three passes defensed, and a pair of interceptions.

The linebacker is a two-time, second-team All-Pro.

His first chance for his Ravens debut will come on Monday when Baltimore takes on New Orleans.

Eric DeCosta: Roquan Smith fits our culture seamlessly originally appeared on Pro Football Talk