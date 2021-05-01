The Ravens picked up their option on quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s contract for the 2022 season on Friday and General Manager Eric DeCosta said again on Saturday that the team plans for a much longer stay.

DeCosta said last month that he has talked to Jackson’s camp about an extension and suggested on Saturday that it will move up the list of priorities once the draft is fully in the rearview mirror.

“[Jackson] is a guy who is going to be here,” DeCosta said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “We love him. He’s really the face of the team right now in many different ways. He’s our quarterback. We will work tirelessly to get a deal done. . . . I’m a guy that sort of likes to work with deadlines. The draft is almost over, so we’ll kind of move on to the next big thing. We’ve got other things now on our plate, and Lamar Jackson is one of those things.”

Picking up Jackson’s option guaranteed his $23.106 million salary for the 2022 season. That will be part of the framework for any contract discussions that take place in the coming days, weeks, and months for the Ravens.

Eric DeCosta: Ravens will “work tirelessly” to get Lamar Jackson deal done originally appeared on Pro Football Talk