The Ravens added a big piece to their defense when they traded for Calais Campbell this offseason and they added another one on Thursday by trading for one of Campbell’s former teammates in Jacksonville.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue didn’t come directly from the Jaguars as he was traded to the Vikings before the start of the season and now moves on to Baltimore for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta issued a statement about the deal and suggested he may not be done making moves to bolster the 5-1 team’s roster.

“We are excited to add Yannick Ngakoue to our football team,” DeCosta said. “Yannick is someone who we are very familiar with going back to the draft process years ago. He is an exciting player and a dangerous pass rusher who makes us better. Yannick grew up here. He’s the type of person we welcome in our building. Finally, we are not finished building this team, as we continue to chase our ultimate goals.”

Ngakoue will get an immediate chance to boost the Ravens’ chances of reaching those goals. His first game with the team is set to be a Week Eight matchup with the Steelers that will leave the winner in first place in the AFC North.

Eric DeCosta: We’re not done building this team originally appeared on Pro Football Talk