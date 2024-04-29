Eric DeCosta declines to comment on whether or not the team will pick up Odafe Oweh’s fifth-year option.

Following the conclusion of Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta met with the media. During the session, DeCosta was asked about possibly picking up 2021 first-round outside linebacker Odafe Oweh’s fifth-year option ahead of his fourth season.

“We’ll probably have an announcement in the next few days, I think,” DeCosta said.

DeCosta was then asked if he had decided on the situation.

“You know what? I learned from [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome] never to make a decision until you have to, and that has served me well. I think it’s smart, usually, to act that way,” DeCosta said.

The Ravens selected the athletic Penn State edge rusher with the No. 31 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, using the pick received from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for left tackle Orlan. Do Brown statisticsweh’s career has been littered with flashes of his immense potential as a pass rusher. Still, the stats have yet to back it up with just 13 sacks through three seasons despite consistently getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

If picked up, Oweh’s fifth-year option would cost $13.3 million next season.

