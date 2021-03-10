Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams has a $14.4 million cap number in 2021, the last year of his five-year deal signed back in 2017.

That’s a significant number for a player who primarily defends the run and played at least 50 percent of defensive snaps in three regular season games in 2020. But General Manager Eric DeCosta said Tuesday that he still thinks Williams will be with Baltimore in the upcoming season.

“He’s a valued player to the team,” DeCosta said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “It’s hard to find guys like him. He fits our mentality. As a nose tackle, these guys can play for a long time. He plays hard, he plays good, he’s one of us. He’s a Raven through and through, so yes, I expect him to be on the team.”

There’s a possibility the Ravens could extend Williams to lower his cap number. Releasing him would save the Ravens $7.5 million against the cap but would cost $6.9 million in dead money.

In 13 games last season, Williams recorded 33 tackles with a pair of tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.

Williams has appeared in 110 games for the Ravens with 101 starts since the club selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft.

Eric DeCosta: I expect Brandon Williams to be on the team originally appeared on Pro Football Talk