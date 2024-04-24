Eric DeCosta ‘excited’ to have Kyle Van Noy back with the Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are currently relying on youth at the edge rusher position. The team lost Jadeveon Clowney to the Carolina Panthers but retained veteran Kyle Van Noy on a two-year deal after a productive season in Baltimore.

While Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo will be key young pieces to the Ravens’ pass-rushing group in 2024, Van Noy was a must-retain in terms of the leadership and production he brought both on and off the field. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta discussed his excitement for having Van Noy back with the team while also mentioning the young guys on the team.

“First, we were very excited to bring Kyle [Van Noy] back. It was a great experience for us last year with Kyle, and I think Kyle would say the same. He’s certainly a player that helped us quite a bit. [I] love his mentality, leadership, physicality that he brings [and] versatility as a player. I think it’s great to have a veteran in the [outside linebacker] room. We do have a lot of younger guys. We have a lot younger guys that we think have a lot of potential, and we would expect those guys to reach their potential this year. We’re very excited about all those young players. We’ve seen some quality play. We’ve seen some flashes of quality play, and we’re very excited. We can’t wait to get started.”

Van Noy was a late addition for the Ravens last year, as the team brought him at the end of September, a few weeks into the 2023 season. He was an invaluable contributor on defense, setting a career-high in sacks with nine while also contributing 30 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire