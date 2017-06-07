Eric Decker tweets his good-bye to Jets fans

Eric Decker tweeted his good-bye to Jets fans Wednesday.

“I wish we could of accomplished more for you but I sincerely appreciate the support through all the ups and downs!” Decker said on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, Decker thanked the Jets “for the opportunity the last 3 years! I truly made some great memories and friendships that will last forever!”

General Manager Mike Maccagnan announced Tuesday night the Jets plan to release the receiver if they can’t trade him. Decker’s departure will save the Jets $7.25 million in cap room.

Decker, 30, has undergone two surgeries since November. He had a torn rotator cuff repaired during the season before undergoing surgery on his hip a month ago.

Decker made 163 catches for 2,183 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons with the Jets. He has 385 receptions for 5,253 yards and 52 touchdowns in his seven-year career.