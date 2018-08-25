Eric Decker running out of opportunities to make the Patriots’ roster

Eric Decker may be reaching the end of the line.

Decker, the veteran receiver who is trying to catch on with the Patriots this summer, struggled in last night’s preseason game and is looking unlikely to make the 53-man roster.

While the Patriots’ first-string offense was on the field, Decker didn’t see a single snap. He did get five passes thrown his way in the second half, with Brian Hoyer at quarterback, but he didn’t make the most of those opportunities, catching only two of the five and dropping one pass he should have caught.

The Patriots’ website refers to Decker as “far from a lock to make the roster,” and even that may be overstating it: The reality is, it would probably take an injury to at least one receiver ahead of him on the depth chart for Decker to make it. Decker would be a backup receiver at best, and backup receivers are usually expected to contribute more on special teams than Decker does.

After averaging a career-low 10.4 yards per catch last year in Tennessee, the 31-year-old Decker is looking like he’s lost a step. Maybe more than one step.