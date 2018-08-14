Eric Decker: Drops “something I obviously have to address”

Wide receiver Eric Decker didn’t sign with the Patriots until early August so he didn’t have offseason practices to round into form ahead of training camp.

He’s shown some signs of rust over his first week-plus with his new team, particularly when it comes to holding onto the football. Decker’s dropped several passes in practices, including three during Monday’s session, and said the lack of time on the field isn’t something to blame for the rough spots.

“There’s no excuses for it. It’s something I obviously have to address,” Decker said, via the Providence Journal. “It’s something you work through. In my mind, that’s why God created practice. It’s just to be able to be better and kind of flush that out. But again, my job is to catch the football. I’ve got to do better in that field.”

Decker called his overall immersion into the Patriots offense “a work in progress” and he bounced back on Monday to close the session with several catches in a row. More of that would be welcome in a New England receiver group that’s dealt with injuries this summer and will be missing Julian Edelman to start the season.