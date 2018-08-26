Eric Decker announces NFL retirement

The Eric Decker expirment has come to an end.

Ahead of the Patriots final preseason game against the New York Giants, the wide receiver announced he would retire via his Instagram:

A post shared by Eric Decker (@ericdecker) on Aug 26, 2018 at 12:09pm PDT

The 31-year-old split his eight seasoms between the Broncos, Jets, and Titans.

He signed with the Patriots right before training camp.

He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Broncos in 2012 and 2013, and went past the 1,000-yard mark again as a member of the Jets in 2015.