Eric Dailey Jr. enteres transfer portal

Mar. 29—Oklahoma State freshman Eric Dailey Jr. entered the transfer portal on Friday, initially reported by Brandon Jenkins of 247 Sports.

Dailey, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds this season, coming off the bench for most of it. He was the team's most efficient player on offense, per KenPom.

He was a consensus four-star recruit out of national powerhouse IMG Academy and a gold medalist for Team USA at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas and the 2021 3x3 U18 World Cup.

His best performances came in the biggest spots. His recorded his season-high in points during the home Bedlam game on Feb. 24 and in rebounds against Creighton on Nov. 30.

Dailey is the third transfer for OSU thus far. Freshman Brandon Garrison was the first. They were the program's top two recruits from 2023.

Former East Carolina transfer Javon Small, who started all by one game and averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists this past season for the Cowboys, entered the portal more than a week ago.

Oklahoma State had not hired a men's basketball coach to replace Mike Boynton as of Friday afternoon.

If Daily, Garrison and Small remain in the portal once a new coach is hired, said coach would start with just four remaining scholarship athletes on roster, and only one high school player signed to the program in three-star point guard Jeremiah Johnson.