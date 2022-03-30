Eric Church cancels concert to attend UNC-Duke Final Four showdown

Eric Church fans in Texas will have to wait a little longer to see the country music star in concert.

The North Carolina native has postponed a stop on his “Gather Again” tour on Saturday as he was slated to play at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. But being a diehard UNC basketball fan, Church can’t miss this opportunity to watch them take on their arch-rival in the Final Four.

Church released this statement on the decision:

“As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream,” Church wrote, according to multiple reports. He continued: “… it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance.”

While Church will be in attendance for the first-ever NCAA Tournament matchup between the two programs, his fans aren’t happy. They took to his Facebook page to express their frustrations about the canceled event.

But missing an event like this would be too much to pass up for the die-hard fan.

