Eric Bledsoe forgets how basketball works, dribbles in from sideline

Eric Bledsoe's big game against the Clippers included a pair of highlight-worthy bloopers. (Hannah Foslien/Getty)

The conversation around Wednesday’s Bucks-Clippers game focused on Kawhi Leonard sitting for load management.

But we really need to talk about Eric Bledsoe.

The Bucks point guard had a big game with 20 points and six rebounds in the 129-124 Milwaukee victory. But no play was bigger than this one.

Wait, I have to pass?

With around 10 minutes left in the game, Bledsoe was tasked with inbounding the ball. He decided against the traditional in-bounds method of passing the ball in, opting instead to dribble from the sideline when handed the ball by an official.

That, of course, was not a legal decision. Bledsoe was charged with a turnover on the play as the Bucks held a 101-94 lead.

Oscar-worthy flop

But don’t worry, Bledsoe fans. He made up for the blooper with one of the the most successful flops of the season with this absurd sales job on a Lou Williams drive.

Now Bledsoe out there flopping pic.twitter.com/EXYq43D37I — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 7, 2019

Clippers coach Doc Rivers challenged the call of an offensive foul. Officials somehow didn’t see enough to overturn the foul, which stood as called on the court.

Rivers immediately empathized with every NFL coach who’s challenged pass interference this season.

