Giannis Antetokounmpo outduels Joel Embiid as Bucks clinch NBA’s top seed

In a battle between the heavyweights of the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks emerged victorious over the Philadelphia 76ers, 128-122.

With the win, the Bucks clinch the best record in the NBA and home court advantage throughout the playoffs.

The loss for the 76ers is their third straight. The team has now lost five of its last seven games overall.

Antetokounmpo continued his string of big games against the 76ers, dropping 45 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks. Previously, Antetokounmpo dropped a career-high 52 points in a March showdown and 32 points in the first meeting between the two teams.

Kris Middleton added 22 points, three rebounds and four assists, while George Hill contributed 20 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench for Milwaukee.

Joel Embiid dropped 34 points to go along with 13 rebounds and 13 assists for the 76ers, a triple-double. JJ Redick added 29 points on 10-15 shooting, 5-9 from the three-point line. Redick added two rebounds and three assists.

Mike Scott contributed an additional 22 points for the 76ers in the loss.

Giannis makes history

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Antetokounmpo’s 45 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and zero turnovers were the first in a single game in 10,745 days.

The last player to do it? Michael Jordan. Jordan hit the feat on November 3, 1989 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bledsoe ejected early

Just a few minutes into game, Eric Bledsoe was ejected after receiving two technical fouls.

After Antetokounmpo successfully shot a three to put the Bucks up 13-5, Bledsoe shoved Embiid on the dead ball possession. Embiid responded by throwing the ball at Bledsoe, while Bledsoe responded to Embiid’s throw by throwing the ball even harder at Embiid.

Scott then picked up the ball and threw it at Bledsoe before referees and players separated everyone.

Bledsoe was promptly assessed two technical fouls and was ejected. Both Scott and Embiid were assessed one technical foul each for their role in the altercation.

Embiid redeems himself

Embiid couldn’t have stayed the bad guy forever, right? After Redick fell on his elbow during the second quarter, Embiid decided that the best remedy for the pain was a kiss on the injured spot.

Don’t believe us? Take a look:

Joel really kissed JJ Redick's elbow after he fell. 😂 pic.twitter.com/WpJR5rwjV2 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 5, 2019

Season remaining

The 76ers will finish off the season against the Chicago Bulls twice and Miami Heat. They are currently in third in the East with their 49-29 record and will look to protect their seed from the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers who are both 47-32.

The Bucks will close out the season against the Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

