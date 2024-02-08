Eric Bieniemy visited with the Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship

Eric Bieniemy will not return to the Washington Commanders in 2024. Head coach Dan Quinn announced on Monday that he had spoken with Bieniemy after arriving in Washington, and they had a good talk, and he wished him nothing but the best moving forward.

That led many to ask, what happens to Bieniemy in 2024?

After Washington fired Ron Rivera on Jan. 8, no team — at least on record — had asked the Commanders for permission to interview Bieniemy for a head coaching position or an offensive coordinator position. Bieniemy’s only interview came with Washington for its head coaching job.

Could Bieniemy return to Kansas City?

According to head coach Andy Reid, before the Chiefs’ AFC Championship game against the Ravens in Baltimore, Bieniemy visited the team.

“I did,” Reid answered Wednesday when asked if he’s spoken to Bieniemy recently via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “He actually came in and talked to our team before our last game. Talked to the offensive guys, hung out with us in our meetings. So, I haven’t had a chance to talk to him – he’s still up for a couple jobs.”

Bieniemy spent 10 seasons with the Chiefs, the first five of those years as a running backs coach and the following five as offensive coordinator. Over the years, Bieniemy interviewed many times for head coaching opportunities, only to be passed over each time. He came to Washington last offseason with a chance to call plays and install his own offense. Unfortunately, Washington’s offense didn’t really improve, and Bieniemy allegedly clashed with multiple players.

Will Reid bring Bieniemy back? Don’t count it.

“I can’t answer the last part because I have no spots right now,” Reid said. “But I will tell you his coaching future is great. I’m obviously a big fan of his and I know the things that he can do.”

This was simply a case of Bieniemy visiting some friends who were happy to see him.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire