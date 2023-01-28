Eric Bieniemy ‘very much in running’ for Colts head coach job

The Indianapolis Colts have been conducting their second round of interviews for their head coach vacancy, and it appears Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is expected to be a part of them.

Though there haven’t yet been reports that the Colts are bringing Bieniemy in for a second interview, they can’t do so until after the conclusion of the conference championship games Sunday anyway.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that Bieniemy is still “very much in running” for the Colts’ head coach job while generating interest elsewhere across the league.

While highly respected veteran #Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy remains very much in running for #Colts head coaching job, per league sources, #Commanders among multiple teams, including #Ravens #Commanders, #Jets who want to discuss OC opportunities with him @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 26, 2023

The obvious connection between Bieniemy and Colts general manager Chris Ballard makes a second interview likely. They overlapped for four seasons during Ballard’s time with the Chiefs (2013-2016).

While Bieniemy has been the offensive coordinator of one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, he hasn’t been hired as a head coach despite several interviews over the last few offseasons.

Bieniemy is one of three coordinators currently coaching in the conference championship games that had initial interviews with the Colts. The other two are Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if all three candidates received second interviews following the conclusion of Sunday’s games, but there have been no reports of that as of this writing.

Bieniemy is certainly an intriguing candidate having learned under Andy Reid and worked with Patrick Mahomes so we’ll see if he gets a second interview.

