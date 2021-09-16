  • Oops!
Eric Bieniemy on USC head-coaching candidacy: 'I am focused on the task at hand'

Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
·2 min read
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy answered questions Thursday about being billed as a potential head-coaching candidate at University of Southern California.

"Well you know me - you guys know me. I am where my feet are," Bieniemy told reporters. "I am focused on the task at hand. I'm not worried about anything where my name is being mentioned. My job right now is to make sure that we're preparing for this weekend's opponent. ... So if USC reached out to me right now, my answer would be I am preparing for this team to play against the Baltimore Ravens. And that's how I roll, you guys know that. I am where my feet are, OK? My job is to make sure we're ready to play a complete, sound, 60-minute football game where we can come out and win the game."

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addresses the media during a news conference for Sunday's NFL AFC championship football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Troy Vincent wrapped up the NFL's three-day General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit with a passionate plea to anyone who still thinks there aren't worthy Black candidates for head coaching positions. Vincent praised Houston Texans assistant coach Pep Hamilton, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and several other coaches who gave impressive presentations during this week's webinar. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported via Twitter earlier this week that Bieniemy is expected to be a candidate for the job.

Bieniemy, a running back and kick returner for the Bengals from 1995 to 1998, was passed over by NFL teams with head-coaching vacancies earlier this year.

On Tuesday, University of Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell emphatically quieted chatter linking him to the USC vacancy.

USC fired Clay Helton earlier this week after an upset loss to Stanford.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said earlier this year that it would be crazy for an NFL team with a head coaching vacancy not to strongly consider hiring Bieniemy.

"(Bieniemy's) track record speaks for itself," Mahomes said in a radio interview. "The type of man he is, the way he can control and be a leader of the locker room and the way that he coaches and schemes he brings to us. If he doesn’t (get a position as a head coach), people are crazy."

