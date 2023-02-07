Eric Bieniemy thought HC interview with Colts ‘went great’

The Indianapolis Colts interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coach vacancy during the first round of meetings, but he didn’t get a second interview with the team.

Even though he wasn’t among the eight finalists who received a second interview with the Colts, Bieniemy said he felt the interview “went great” with general manager Chris Ballard.

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy: pic.twitter.com/mRpbkoIhyt — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 7, 2023

Bieniemy has been an interesting topic of discussion when it comes to the head coaching cycle. As the offensive coordinator of arguably the best offense in the league, Bieniemy seems to always be a candidate. Yet, he hasn’t been hired as a head coach.

Bieniemy won’t be a apart of the Colts’ coaching search anymore, barring a surprising change, and there’s chance we don’t know who the next head coach is until after Super Bowl LVII.

Bieniemy will be able to add to his resume on the biggest stage again when the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Aren on Sunday.

