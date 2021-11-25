Eric Bieniemy still confident he’ll get a head-coaching job, eventually

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been one of the NFL’s hottest head coaching candidates for years, but so far he hasn’t received an offer. Nonetheless, Bieniemy thinks he’s going to be a head coach some day.

Bieniemy is interviewed in John Feinstein’s book Raise a Fist, Take a Knee, and he expresses confidence that a job offer is coming.

“I have to take the approach that those jobs were not supposed to be the job that I get,” Bieniemy says, via the Kansas City Star. “I know I’m going to get a job because I know if I keep working at what I do and we continue to have success, sooner or later someone is going to sit in a room with me and say, ‘You’re the guy.’ I just have to be patient.”

At the league level, the NFL has said it considers increasing the number of Black head coaches a priority. But the inability of Bieniemy to get a head-coaching job has led to questions about whether individual teams have the same priorities.

“I know when someone is hiring they aren’t just looking for talent, necessarily, or what’s on your resume,” Bieniemy said. “They want to feel comfortable with that person. I haven’t been in too many interviews where the guy interviewing me as looked like me. Or I guess you could say where I looked like him.”

Bieniemy is in his fourth year as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. He previously spent five seasons as the Chiefs’ running backs coach. Overall he has 21 years in coaching at the NFL and college level, following a nine-year playing career.

