Will Eric Bieniemy be shut out again?

The Andy Reid coaching tree has in recent years sent former Chiefs offensive coordinator Doug Pederson to the job of head coach of the Eagles and former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to the job as head coach of the Bears. Current offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has stalled in that spot for three years, passed over for head-coaching offers after his first two seasons of working directly with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

A week ago, it seemed inevitable that one of the various 2021 vacancies would go to Bieniemy. Now, there’s a sense in league circles that he could once again be shut out of the process.

Bieniemy has interviewed with the Jaguars, Lions, Falcons, Chargers, and Jets. The Texans did not interview him.

Working against Bieniemy is the rule that prevents him from being hired until the Kansas City postseason run ends. Only when an assistant from a potential Super Bowl team is the clear-cut top choice for a given team will that team wait for him. If all other things are equal, the guy who’s available now will be hired.

Bieniemy may sense that his ship won’t be coming in this year. As one league source explained it to PFT, Bieniemy is privately saying that he wants to stay with the Chiefs until he finds the perfect job.

The situation is creating a logjam within the Chiefs organization. Quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Mike Kafka is in line to take over for Bieniemy, with Kafka becoming the next guy to eventually graduate to a head-coaching job.

