Eric Bieniemy has “outside shot” at Colts job, multiple options for coordinator positions

As Super Sunday arrives, one of the four primary coordinators stands out about the rest.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, after five years of being considered for head-coaching jobs, remains in play for one of the two openings.

Agent Jason Fletcher, who began representing Bieniemy for the current hiring cycle, tells PFT that he has an “outside shot” at the coaching position in Indianapolis. Although Bieniemy has had only one interview, most of the interaction has occurred between team ownership and the league office.

If Bieniemy does not get the job in Indianapolis, he’ll have multiple options, per Fletcher. Bieniemy can: (1) stay with the Chiefs as offensive coordinator; (2) become the Ravens’ offensive coordinator; (3) become the Commanders’ offensive coordinator; or (4) potentially become the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator, depending on who is hired.

Bieniemy is the one member of coach Andy Reid’s staff who has had a prominent position without getting a head-coaching opportunity. Doug Pederson went from being the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator to Eagles and now Jaguars head coach. Matt Nagy followed Pederson and become the coach of the Bears. Quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka, who would have succeeded Bieniemy if he’d gotten a head-coaching job, has served as offensive coordinator for one year with the Giants — and is in the running for the Cardinals’ head-coaching job.

Bieniemy has served as offensive coordinator for each of the five years that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has filled the role of starter. And considering that Mahomes entered the NFL regarded as something other than a can’t-miss, all-time great, he needed some coaching to get to where he is. Bieniemy has been a key part of that.

Maybe Colts owner Jim Irsay, who at times has seemed determined to hire Jeff Saturday, can’t see that. Maybe Bieniemy will have to work magic with another offense before owners finally realize that he deserves a chance.

