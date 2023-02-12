Is Eric Bieniemy one of the favorites to become the next Colts head coach?

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been waiting forever for his chance to be an NFL head coach. After Bieniemy’s Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl LVII Sunday, he could change teams.

According to ESPN insider Dan Graziano’s Super Bowl buzz column with Jeremy Fowler, Bieniemy is a name to watch for the Indianapolis Colts in their search for a new head coach. The Colts let several candidates know they were out of the running last week, and only a few remain.

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday remain alive in the process. But could two Super Bowl assistants be in the mix after the big game?

Here’s what Graziano said:

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris remains a name to watch, but there are some who believe Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen could emerge once the Super Bowl is over. Interim coach Jeff Saturday still hasn’t been eliminated.

Bieniemy said last week he thought his interview with the Colts went well. Of course, suppose he doesn’t land a head-coaching position this time. In that case, some believe Bieniemy may take another offensive coordinator position only to get out from under the shadow of Andy Reid. The Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens want to speak with Bieniemy, and it’s pretty clear Washington head coach Ron Rivera wants Bieniemy.

Graziano touched on that, too:

If he doesn’t get a head-coaching job, Bieniemy is believed to be the Washington Commanders’ top choice for offensive coordinator, though he’s in the mix for the Baltimore Ravens as well. Obviously, there’s also a chance he returns to the Chiefs in his current role, but his big-picture head-coach prospects might benefit at this point from getting away from Andy Reid and running his own offense for a little while.

Whether Bieniemy chooses Washington or not, the Commanders should have their offensive coordinator by the end of the week.

