Eric Bieniemy joins the Chiefs at White House to celebrate Super Bowl win

Eric Bieniemy spent 10 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before departing in February to take over as the new offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders.

Bieniemy was the offensive coordinator for Kansas City over his last five seasons with the Chiefs. In two of those years, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, including February’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

On Monday, the Chiefs came to Washington, D.C. to celebrate their Super Bowl triumph at the White House with President Joe Biden. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce presented Biden with a Chiefs jersey.

Since Kansas City won the Super Bowl in February, a number of key contributors have departed. Two of those — Bieniemy and right tackle Andrew Wylie — came to Washington.

On Monday, Bieniemy and Wylie made the short trip to the White House to celebrate last season’s championship.

The White House welcomes the Super Bowl champs 🏆 (via @PatrickMahomes) pic.twitter.com/Qr9YnQgOjy — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2023

You can see Bieniemy in the front at the beginning of the video.

Bieniemy and Wylie celebrated their final season in Kansas City on Monday, but it’s back to work Tuesday as the Commanders open their three-day mandatory minicamp.

