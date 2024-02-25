Eric Bieniemy to join UCLA as associate head coach and offensive coordinator, per report

Former Cincinnati Bengals player Eric Bieniemy is finalizing a two-year deal to join the UCLA Bruins' coaching staff as associate head coach and offensive coordinator, according to a report Saturday from ESPN's Pete Thamel and Adam Schefter.

Bieniemy, a running back and kick returner for the Bengals from 1995 to 1998, was the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders last season. He was on the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff from 2013 to 2022, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were among those lobbying for Bieniemy to get an NFL head-coaching job.

DeShaun Foster was named the Bruins' head coach earlier this month. He replaced Chip Kelly, the Ohio State Buckeyes' new offensive coordinator who reportedly interviewed with the Cincinnati Bearcats last year.

