Eric Bieniemy has interviews with Panthers, Giants this week
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is a busy man.
Not only is he getting ready for a divisional-round playoff game, but he is interviewing for head coaching jobs.
He will meet with the Panthers first, with that interview scheduled for Thursday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.
Bieniemy then will meet with the Giants on Saturday, per Rapoport.
The Browns also have requested permission to interview Bieniemy.
