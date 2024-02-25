Eric Bieniemy hired across town as UCLA football offensive coordinator

Eric Bieniemy left his offensive coordinator position with the Washington Commanders to become the associate head coach and offensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins under new head coach DeShaun Foster.

Bieniemy explained his decision to step away from the NFL in an e-mail shared by ESPN: “I have had countless conversations and interviews with many teams, and I have been applauded and lauded. I can’t say why certain decisions were or were not made but it had nothing to [do] with a lack of anything on my end.

“My self-dignity, worth, integrity, personhood, manhood will never be questioned or compromised. It is not always about money, either. With everything in life, it is often all about timing. At this time in my life, the opportunity affords me the pleasure of continuing to be a maker and leader of men, to do what I love, follow my passion and my dreams while not compromising on who I am as a man.”

Before becoming the associate head coach and offensive coordinator for the Commanders, Bieniemy had been working under Andy Reid in Kansas City since 2013, starting as the running backs coach and being promoted to offensive coordinator with the Chiefs in 2018. Despite frequent mentions for head coaching positions in the NFL, Bieniemy has yet to secure one.

Bieniemy’s college coaching career began at his alma mater, the University of Colorado. From 1987-1990, he was a standout running back for the Buffaloes, helping them win the national championship in 1990. After playing nine years in the NFL with the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles, he returned to Colorado as the running backs coach in 2001. He then joined Karl Dorrell’s staff at UCLA from 2003-2005 as the running backs coach, where he developed running back Maurice Jones-Drew. After testing the NFL coaching waters as the running back coach/assistant head coach, Bieniemy returned to Colorado for his first offensive coordinator position from 2011-2012.

On February 12, the Bruins announced DeShaun Foster as their new head coach. UCLA officials believe that Foster will bring energy to recruiting and the program. They might be trying to steal some of the energy the Trojans have been receiving across town when they hired away the Bruins’ 2023 defensive coordinator, D’Anton Lynn.

Bieniemy, who has been passed up for many head coaching positions in the NFL, emphasized in an email that his goal is to assist Foster in being a successful head coach. This move to UCLA could be the next step for Bieniemy to become a college head coach in the near future.

