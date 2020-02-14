Eric Bieniemy “doing his due diligence” regarding Colorado job

The University of Colorado wants to bring its all-time leading rusher back to school to coach the football team. Eric Bieniemy, currently the Chiefs offensive coordinator, is listening, at least for now.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported on Thursday night that Bieniemy is “doing his due diligence” regarding the vacancy created when Mel Tucker left for Michigan State.

Schefter characterizes Thursday night’s communication between Colorado and Bieniemy as the “first time” since Tucker left. Mike Klis of 9News.com points out that it’s actually the second time this week that Colorado has made contact with Bieniemy.

Regarded as a short-list candidate for NFL head-coaching vacancies in the 2021 hiring cycle, it would be a surprise to see Bieniemy leave the Chiefs for a college program that has become a stepping stone for the likes of Michigan State. Bieniemy, who won a Super Bowl 11 days ago with the Chiefs, could end up with a second ring in 2020 — and he could potentially be in line to succeed coach Andy Reid, 61, when he retires.