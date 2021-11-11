Eric Bieniemy: Clyde Edwards-Helaire “looked pretty good” in return to practice

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is back on the practice field for the Chiefs and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy gave his work a good review on Thursday

Bieniemy told reporters that Edwards-Helaire “looked pretty good” in his first practice session since being designated for return from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire missed the last four games with a knee sprain, but still leads the team in rushing and Bieniemy said that the team has missed the all-around skills that Edwards-Helaire brings to the lineup.

“One thing with Clyde, I mean, you’re missing a dynamic football player who’s a jack of all trades,” Bieniemy said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “He does a great job when running the ball, does a great job out of the backfield, does a great job in pass protection. I think each and every one of those guys brings something different to the table, but that’s what we’re missing with Clyde.”

Edwards-Helaire can be activated at any point in the next three weeks and that could come soon if he continues to look good over the next couple of days.

