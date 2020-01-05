Eric Bieniemy becomes third candidate to interview with Giants

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy became the third candidate to interview for the Giants’ head coaching position. The team announced Saturday it had completed an interview with Bieniemy.

Bieniemy, 50, met in Kansas City with Giants president John Mara, General Manager Dave Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams, according to the team.

Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard and former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy previously interviewed with the Giants.

The Giants began looking for a new head coach Monday after firing Pat Shurmur.

Bieniemy has spent seven seasons on the Kansas City staff, serving as offensive coordinator the past two. Andy Reid, not Bieniemy, calls the plays for the Chiefs, though.

In 2006, Bieniemy began his NFL coaching career as the Vikings’ running backs coach, a position he held for five years.

He returned to Colorado in 2011-12 as offensive coordinator and running backs coach, his final stop before joining the Chiefs.