Would Eric Berry be an upgrade at safety for Bears? Allen Robinson thinks so

Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry was once considered an elite NFL defender, especially after he returned to the gridiron following a battle with cancer in 2014. He resumed his status as one of the best safeties in the league, but a torn Achilles in 2017 limited him to just two games between the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

He was out of football in 2019, and according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, it was an intentional decision by Berry who had suitors on the open market.

From @gmfb: Former #Chiefs S Eric Berry‘s absence from the #NFL this past season was intentional. He plans to return in 2020. pic.twitter.com/Xd32c8p7fJ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 25, 2020

With Berry ready to make his return to the league, and the Bears potentially in the market for a safety this offseason, wide receiver Allen Robinson offered a pretty surprising comment on Twitter suggesting Berry would be an upgrade over what Chicago fielded in 2019 with Eddie Jackson and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

👀👀👀 EB and Bo Jack that would be crazy lol https://t.co/OBqBHLH2CO — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) January 25, 2020

And while Robinson is entitled to his opinion, his decision to share it publicly may not have been the best choice. Clinton-Dix took notice.

Damn just throw me away 14 just throw me away. — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) January 25, 2020





It's also worth noting that Clinton-Dix had a pretty strong first season as a Bear. One could argue he'll be more hotly pursued on the open market than Berry, whose best football is in the rear-view mirror at 31 years old.

It's common for players to softly recruit respected veteran free agents through social media and other means this time of year. The Bears may have no choice but to sign a player like Berry who should come at a discounted rate compared to Clinton-Dix this offseason. But if Clinton-Dix does return, it'll be interesting to monitor the locker-room dynamic in training camp.

