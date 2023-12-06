How Eric Berry fell in love with Tennessee football as a recruit

Eric Berry didn't grow up bleeding orange and didn't understand his father's passion for Tennessee football.

James Berry, a former Vols running back and captain, was steadfast nonetheless. He sat back and had a just-wait-and-see attitude as his son went through his recruiting process in the mid-2000s.

"When it got to the point where I took my visit to the University of Tennessee, it was amazing," Berry said Tuesday in an interview with the National Football Foundation following his induction to the College Football Hall of Fame in Las Vegas. "I fell in love with it. I was like, you know what? I could spend my college years up here at this university."

Berry did so, committing to Tennessee as one of the best high school prospects in the country and launching himself into a decorated college career. That career made him one of 18 players inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in the 2023 class, including Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, Southern Cal running back Reggie Bush and Memphis running back DeAngelo Williams.

How Eric Berry found his passion for the University of Tennessee

Berry was a prep superstar at Creekside High School in Fairburn, Georgia, with a bounty of college opportunities. James Berry, who played at UT from 1978-81, didn't press his son to go to Tennessee.

The elder Berry was confident his son would see what he saw at UT, but left the decision alone. Berry fell for UT, Knoxville and the Vols regardless.

"I felt like just with the atmosphere, the fans and the campus, it was a place with the history and tradition that I could spend my college career at," Berry said. "I am very thankful and glad I made that decision. I still do bleed orange and I do appreciate my experience there.”

Berry, who signed with UT in the 2007 class, said he wasn't sure if he would play his entire career for coach Phillip Fulmer. Fulmer was fired following the 2008 season, ending his career with a 151-52-1 record. Berry made his decision for Tennessee regardless.

Eric Berry had a standout career with Tennessee football

Berry was the 2009 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the best defensive back in college football, 2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time All-American.

Berry played three seasons for the Vols (2007-09), recording 245 tackles, 17½ tackles-for-loss, 14 interceptions and 31 passes defended. He led the nation with seven interceptions in 2008 and holds the SEC single-season (265 yards) and career (494 yards) records for interception return yards.

MOMENTS: Here's our 13 greatest Eric Berry moments from Tennessee to College Football Hall of Fame

He is 22nd Tennessee player in the College Football Hall of Fame. Linebacker Al Wilson, a 2021 inductee, was the last member.

After Tennessee, Berry had a standout NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs despite battling cancer. He was a three-time All-Pro, member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and the 2015 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Berry's younger twin brothers, Evan and Elliott, also played at Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Eric Berry on being recruited by Tennessee football