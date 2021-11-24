Eric Allen, Ricky Watters among former Eagles named semifinalist for HOF class of 2022

The Pro Football Hall of Fame just announced that seven first-year eligible players are among the 26 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

The list of candidates for election into the Hall of Fame includes 17 players who were Semifinalists for the Class of 2021.

Players in their first year of eligibility are Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Robert Mathis, Steve Smith, DeMarcus Ware, and Vince Wilfork.

Two former Eagles players made the list.

Eric Allen

Eric Allen, CB – 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders

Drafted in the 1988 selection process out of Arizona State, Allen spent the first seven years of his career in Philadelphia, logging 34 of his 54 career interceptions during his seven seasons with the Eagles.

Allen shares the franchise record in interceptions with Bill Bradley and Brian Dawkins.

The cornerback is most remembered for a pick-six in the Eagles’ 1992 playoff win over the Saints, and Allen’s 10 career INT returns for touchdowns are fifth-most in NFL history.

Ricky Watters

No. 7: Ricky Watters 3,794 rushing yards

Ricky Watters, RB – 1992-94 San Francisco 49ers, 1995-97 Philadelphia Eagles, 1998-2001 Seattle Seahawks

Best known for his “For Who, For What” comments after a season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first game with the Eagles, Watters signed a three-year, $6.9 million offer sheet in 1995 become one of the biggest signings in franchise history.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native was the highest-paid player in Eagles history (at the time) making $3.5 million in the first year of the deal.

Watters started all 48 games played in an Eagles uniform, rushing 975 times for 3,794 yards and 31 touchdowns while posting 1,318 receiving yards and a touchdown. In two of his three seasons in Philadelphia, Watters was selected to two Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams (1995 and 1996).

Watters finished his NFL career with 10,643 yards and 57 touchdowns, along with 467 catches for 4,248 yards and 17 touchdowns. he was a five-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro selection.

