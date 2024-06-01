Eremenko, Pascali, Van Tornhout, Vareille - Killie's best cult hero

[BBC]

We asked you to name Kilmarnock's best cult hero signings - the player that showed up with little expectation (and perhaps ability) but won over the support.

Here's some of your many shouts:

John: Best cult signing ever is Alexei Eremenko. Unbelievably good.

James: Eremenko. Enigmatic magician.

CS: Manuel Pascali. I'm too young to remember greats like Ray Montgomerie or Tommy Burns. I have never and probably will never witness a player play with so much passion and pride for the badge on his shirt. Chris Burke is probably the only one since who comes close to his cult status for me. There's something special about that #29 jersey.

David: Eric Skora - what a graceful footballer - and you don’t hear that too often. Eremenko was cult hero and what a footballer. He made players around him far better than they were.

Anon: Skora. What a player. Small cameo before an awful injury in England.

Grant: My two favourite cult heroes from all my years following Killie are, firstly, French blonde bombshell and legendary centre back Freddie Dindeluex. And, of course, the Italian stallion himself, Captain fantastic Manuel Pascali. Both would run through brick walls for the team and were leaders that the full fanbase fell in love with!

Derek: Can only be Dieter Van Tornhout. Arrived with, let's say, a varied CV - none of us had ever heard of him. Two months later, in only his sixth appearance (of 13), he scored the winner in the 2012 League Cup final on his 27th birthday. Sadly, he had to leave that summer due to personal circumstance, but will be forever a legend in East Ayrshire.

Stuart: Cult figure for me was George McCluskey back in the day. Very much at the back end of his career when he joined us but a real character with bags of skill and guile. Great impact as we went for promotion to top flight.

Mick: Jerome Vareille. What a player. Endless energy bounding up and down the wing with Gus MacPherson in the 90s. Ah, nostalgia.