Eredivisie 2024/25 schedule announced: recap

The full draft fixtures schedule for the 2024/25 Eredivisie season were announced last week. ESPN.nl have underlined the key early fixtures as a number of subplots already look to make the start of the season an intriguing watch. FC Groningen and NAC Breda kick off the season on the 9th of August. The traditional top three PSV, Feyenoord and Ajax all start at home.

Peter Bosz’s PSV were close to an undefeated season last term, but a decisive late falter prevented that record. It’s no doubt that the people of Eindhoven want to build on their title last season and start with a fixture that shouldn’t really be too tasking on opening day. PSV begin the season at the Philips Stadium against provincial rivals RKC Waalwijk. Matches against Heracles, Almere City, Go Ahead Eagles and NEC Nijmegen then follow. Round nine sees the Eindhoven team meet their first rival from last season’s top five with a visit to AZ Alkmaar on the 19th of October.

Feyenoord are in a slight transition period after Arne Slot’s move to Liverpool. Under their new boss, Dane Brian Priske, the Kuip residents start off with a home match against Willem II. After that, it’s two away days on the bounce, with the first against PEC Zwolle and before it’s time for the Rotterdam derby at Het Kasteel against Sparta. The first Classic against Ajax awaits Priske on matchday four. That will take place at De Kuip on the 1st of September.

This early season duel may prove extra engaging, as Ajax also have a new boss in Francesco Farioli. Last term was not fun for Ajax supporters. The club had the worst start in history in 2023/24, even resulting in a temporary last place. It is therefore up to the Italian coach to steady the ship. His job begins with a home match against SC Heerenveen. In the opposing dugout, this fixture will be Robin van Persie’s first game in charge of the Frisian club. Farioli’s side will then meet NAC Breda and Fortuna Sittard before heading to De Kuip for the first time with Ajax for the Classic.

Another intriguing aspect of this upcoming season, is the addition of further rivalry to the league’s rich history. With FC Groningen, NAC and Willem II, the Eredivisie is another derby richer. Although losing a city derby due to the relegation of Excelsior, Groningen’s promotion means a potentially entertaining match against Heerenveen is back on the menu. Furthermore, there’s the Twente derby between FC Twente and Heracles Almelo in matchday ten (October 27), the IJsselderby (between Go Ahead Eagles and PEC Zwolle) – which takes place for the first time in matchday 11 (November 3) – and also the Brabant derby between NAC and Willem II. That match is scheduled for the first time in round 13 (November 24). An interesting detail is the fact that the second match between the Brabant rivals will be played on the final day of the Eredivisie.

GBeNeFN | Max Bradfield