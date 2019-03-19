Ereck Flowers sees “great opportunity” to work with Bill Callahan

Ereck Flowers signed a one-year contract with Washington on Monday and early word is that they will give the 2015 Giants first-round pick a look at guard heading into next season.

Flowers’ forays at left and right tackle for the Giants were dismal enough that a position change may represent his best opportunity to continue as a starting player in the NFL. He’ll have the help of a seasoned offensive line coach in Bill Callahan as he tries to make that happen and Flowers says he’s looking forward to the chance to work together over the coming months.

“When you talk to him he’s just so knowledgeable,” Flowers said, via the team’s website. “Certain stuff you watch on film, or when he talks about certain things. I was just talking to him now, and there are things that I’ve never really heard, and its like ‘wow.’ You know he’s a great coach, you look at his body of work and I think it’s a great opportunity.”

Should the results in Washington mimic those of his first four seasons, future opportunities may be harder to come by for Flowers.