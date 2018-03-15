Ereck Flowers is getting a new position for Giants

The Giants spent a pile of money on Nate Solder yesterday, in part because they really wanted Nate Solder to play left tackle for them.

But it also means that Ereck Flowers doesn’t have to anymore.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants intend to keep the embattled former first-rounder, but they’re not quite sure what to do with him next season. While he was a flop at left tackle, it’s not an automatic that he’ll simply move to the right side, as they could see if he can make the transition to guard.

The Giants also signed Jacksonville guard Patrick Omameh last night, and bring back John Jerry. But depending on what other moves they make in free agency and the draft, his position is uncertain.

While Flowers struggled at left tackle, it would be unfair to pin all the problems on him. He is athletic, he is young (still 23), and he is durable (starting 46 of 48 games), along with being price-controlled ($2.397 million this year). And for all his problems in pass-protection in the past, there’s no real reason to think he couldn’t be an effective right tackle.