Erdahl's Toast of the Town for Week 9
NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl celebrates the lesser-seen moments of Week 9.
NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl celebrates the lesser-seen moments of Week 9.
The Steelers need to frame the second half of the season around Kenny Pickett.
The busy Panthers made three additions to their practice squad on Monday.
The Steelers offensive line has been improving in recent weeks.
Here's a look at where the Bears offense and defense rank following Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled at Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
The top spots in the College Football Playoff rankings release look simple. Georgia will lead Ohio State and Michigan. The No. 4 spot is up for grabs.
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets and is being evaluated for further details.
Sean McDermott updates Josh Allen, other #Bills injuries:
A few Patriots players apparently observed Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays at the line of scrimmage in Sunday's game.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens cover the news of the day, recap the Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Titans, and tell you which players on the waiver wire you should be adding to your fantasy football team in week 10.
We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. How does the NFL playoff picture look for both conferences at the season's halfway point?
Here's a look at where national college football analysts have Ohio State playing come bowl season.
Former Colts center Jeff Saturday officially was introduced as interim head coach of the team on Monday night. There’s a sentence I never dreamed I’d be typing tonight. Something else Saturday likely didn’t dream he’d be doing tonight is figuring out the identity of the person wo will call the offensive plays for the Colts [more]
Flipmas coming early for the Longhorns?
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels says he doesn't take Davante Adams' criticism after Jaguars loss 'personally'
Sean McVay was on top of the football world about nine months ago.
This could be one of the dumbest moves in NFL history.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t hold back after Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers when he said that the team’s defense “should not have had to go back on the field” after the Buccaneers failed to score on a fourth down with under two minutes left to play in the game. The struggling Rams offense bled [more]