Erdahl's Toast of the Town for Week 8
NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl celebrates the lesser-seen moments of Week 8.
#Saints HC Dennis Allen provided a positive update on first-round pick Trevor Penning, who is reportedly eyeing a possible early-November return, via @RossJacksonNOLA:
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
USA TODAY Sports reacts to all the major trades Tuesday leading up to the 4 p.m. ET deadline in our live blog. Follow along!
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Trevor Lawrence hasn't yet lived up to his pedigree as a prospect.
When brainstorming candidates to replace Bryan Harsin, think: Who is the opposite of this coach Auburn fired? Two names fit the bill.
Former Vols' head coach Jeremy Pruitt provides guarantee for the Tennessee-Georgia game.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have an emergency podcast following all of the breaking news in college football on Monday.
While Christian McCaffrey's 34-yard touchdown pass was impressive, it also calls to mind an alarming Jimmy Garoppolo stat.
Keep checking our NFL trade deadline live blog for the latest news, rumors and completed deals before the 4 p.m. deadline. This story will be updated throughout the day.
Peyton and Eli Manning were back to host the "ManningCast" broadcast of "Monday Night Football" for Browns' 32-13 win over Bengals in Cleveland.
Yet another angle has arrived.
The Stockbridge, Georgia native has 41 tackles, including 9 1/2 for loss and four sacks. ''We've kind of decided to move on here,'' Napier said Monday. ''I think that being a football player at the University of Florida is a privilege.
Auburn football coaching search is underway after firing Bryan Harsin. Here are 13 candidates who make sense, including Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin.
Times' columnist Chris Mueller writes that at 2-6 on the season and entering the bye week, Mike Tomlin has to take drastic action for the Steelers.
Here are the NFL teams rumored to be buyers and sellers ahead of the leagues Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
Adam Zimmer joined the Bengals this season after serving under his father, Mike, as a co-defensive coordinator with the Vikings.
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said he would know more about Cordarrelle Patterson's potential return from IR on Wednesday