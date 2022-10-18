Erdahl's Toast of the Town for Week 6
NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl celebrates the lesser-seen moments of Week 6.
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. ''There's too many plays we're not making,'' Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 - his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
Tennessee football fans tore down the Neyland Stadium goalposts Saturday after UT's 52-49 win against Alabama. Here's how they'll be replaced.
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon had three carries for eight yards in the first quarter on Monday night and then was taken out of the game for reasons he said he doesn’t understand. Gordon told Bridget Condon after the game that no one on the Broncos’ coaching staff explained to him why he was benched. [more]
Nick Saban watches Tennessee-Alabama game film and reacts to the Vols' win.
The Broncos and Chargers each struggled to move the ball on Monday.
Not every team felt Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts.
Nick Sirianni and the Eagles' coaching staff have a troubling trend to study over the bye week. By Reuben Frank
A breakdown of the Eagles' remaining schedule, with a prediction on whether they will become the third NFL team to have an undefeated regular season.
Linebacker Andre Smith is eligible to return from a six-game suspension on Monday, but he won’t be rejoining the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are releasing Smith rather than adding him back to their active roster. Smith was serving a suspension for violating the league’s policy of performance-enhancing substances. He [more]
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course [more]
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 8 highlighted by UCLA at Oregon, Syracuse at Clemson, and Texas at Oklahoma State
Alabama's loss to Tennessee brings major changes to this week's bowl projections as the Crimson Tide fall out of the playoff and the Volunteers join.
So many things about Alabama's loss to Tennessee were wholly uncharacteristic of Nick Saban-coached teams.
What's the read on Patriots QB Bailey Zappe around the NFL? Here's what an AFC exec told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer entering Week 6.
Former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is having a rough season that got worse Monday night in a second-half benching during the Chargers' game against the Broncos.
George Kittle and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had differing opinions on what led to their Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
You already know the Buffalo Bills are among the NFL's elite. But have both the New York Jets and Giants worked their way into the top of the poll?
Christian McCaffrey's resurgence combined with the Panthers' implosion continue to fuel speculation he could be a prime trade chip.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tough to take down. It's easier if you break the rules.