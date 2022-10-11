Erdahl's Toast of the Town for Week 5
NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl celebrates the lesser-seen moments on Toast of the Town during Week 5.
NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl celebrates the lesser-seen moments on Toast of the Town during Week 5.
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin explained what happened during the icy postgame exchange between him and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea on Saturday.
Here’s what Chiefs defensive tackle and referee Carl Cheffers had to say about the roughing the passer penalty against Jones Monday night.
This was a fun moment between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce after the Chiefs’ game.
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 7 highlighted by Alabama at Tennessee, Penn State at Michigan, and USC at Utah
The Cowboys, 49ers and Giants are among teams on the rise and bringing some respectability to the NFC alongside undefeated Philadelphia.
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday after he went 11-27 in a little more than two seasons at the helm, losing 11 of his final 12 games.
Matt Rhule will go down as another college-to-NFL coaching flop.
Now that the Panthers have fired Matt Rhule, what happens to the rest of the seven-year, $62 million deal he inked in 2020?
Travis Kelce worked really hard for one Chiefs touchdown in particular on Monday night.
Kenneth Walker, Randall Cobb, and Taysom Hill are all potential additions to your roster as the NFL season heads into its first bye weeks.
Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was ejected for elbowing official John Hussey during an altercation.
The top four of the College Football Playoff field stayed the same in this week's bowl projections, but only because Alabama survived Texas A&M.
A game-altering flag on Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett who sacked Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Sundays Week 5 contest didnt sit right with NFL viewers. Heres why the referee involved defended the decision.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) The way the New Orleans Saints rode Taysom Hill and Andy Dalton to victory in Week 5 begs questions about how they'll move forward. Is the Hill experiment at tight end being largely abandoned? To this point, Hill has hardly resembled a tight end.
Davante Adams took out his frustration in the wrong way Monday night.
At some point, maybe the Raiders will learn to stop trying to fire up the Chiefs.
Josh Heupel updated the status of Tennessee football's starting safety, Jaylen McCollough, who was arrested on felony assault charges before Alabama.