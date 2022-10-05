Erdahl's Toast of the Town for Week 4
NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl celebrates the lesser-seen moments on Toast of the Town during Week 4.
Giants relied on sports science information to shape their itinerary for London trip with focus on sleep and keeping things as 'normal as possible.'
The Vikings kicker had a great game on Sunday
The Giants only had two quarterbacks on their active roster on Sunday, and both of them got injured during their win over the Bears, with starter Daniel Jones having an ankle injury and backup Tyrod Taylor a concussion. But there appear to be reasons for optimism that Jones can play Sunday against the Packers. Jones [more]
Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith also gets a gold star on the 25-yard reception. Here’s why.
Take a look at how the Cardinals have faired against the Eagles the previous three times the two teams played each other.
Former Alabama safety and NFL free agent Landon Collins recently met with the New York Giants.
These players could help out for a week or two, or they could be season-long difference-makers.
Here's what Aaron Rodgers told Bailey Zappe after the Patriots rookie quarterback's NFL debut in Week 4.
So what if Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher's buyout is a whopper? Aggies have spent recklessly from the start. Why would they change now?
During the 49ers-Rams game at Levi's Stadium on Monday, a protestor ran on the field but was leveled by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Miami and New York will face off for the first of two matchups.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
The Commanders are just four weeks into the Carson Wentz experience, but things already sound like they're turning for the worst in our nation's capitol. By Adam Hermann
After losing their second quarterback in as many weeks, the Patriots turned to a familiar face that has already won a Super Bowl with the team to help bolster a QB room searching for healthy bodies. No, it’s not Tom Brady.
What are the grades for each of the 32 teams in the first quarter of the NFL season?
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Peyton Manning hasnt played in the NFL for seven seasons, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reflected on his pregame and postgame chats with Bill Belichick and emphasized the respect he has for the New England Patriots head coach.
One Patriots legend had harsh criticism for rookie cornerback Jack Jones after his performance in last week's loss to the Packers.