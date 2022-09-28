Erdahl's Toast of the Town for Week 3
NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl celebrates the lesser-seen moments on Toast of the Town during Week 3.
NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl celebrates the lesser-seen moments on Toast of the Town during Week 3.
More details inevitably are emerging regarding whatever Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to draw a flag that extended a drive that otherwise would have been ending with a punt. Per a league source, the post-game report from referee Shawn Smith said that Jones used “disturbing language,” and that there [more]
The ManningCast is so good because it’s just a couple of guys who know a thing or two about football talking about football. It’s loose, it’s unscripted, it’s fun. And it sometimes includes poking a little harmless fun at a team, a player, a coach, whoever. Eli Manning did that on Monday night, regarding the [more]
Ryan Fitzpatrick has played with Tua Tagovailoa and so who better to explain his growth under Mike McDaniel in 2022
If Mac Jones is going to be out several games and the Patriots want to add some quarterback depth, the free agent market is one place to look. Here's a list of the best options available.
One former Patriots assistant believes the high volume of turnovers could cost Mac Jones his job
It was another wild college football weekend. Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address the dramatic games and events in our College Football Fix podcast.
Aaron Rodgers still has plenty of respect for Bill Belichick and provided a good example of why the Patriots head coach is so good at his job.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 5 highlighted by Arkansas at Alabama, Michigan at Iowa, and NC State at Clemson
Nick Chubb is off to a great start for fantasy managers this season. Check out our analysts' RB rankings for Week 4.
After the Buccaneers failed to score on a two-point conversion at the end of Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers said he spotted something on the Jumbotron that he passed along to Green Bay coaches before the play. Rodgers didn’t divulge what he saw beyond that it was something “they probably shouldn’t show.” [more]
Hurricane Ian’s projected path has it headed toward Tampa, Florida, which could mean the Chiefs-Buccaneers game would move well north of there.
Things aren't going the way Davante Adams had hoped for with the Raiders. See where he and others land in our fantasy analysts' WR rankings for Week 4.
Jessie Bates hits Tyreek Hill where it hurts.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game between the Steelers and Browns saw Pittsburgh offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor pouncing on Browns linebacker Anthony Walker, after Walker was down (and, as it turned out, injured). Steelers coach Mike Tomlin possibly did not. Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that he “didn’t see the component of the play that upset [more]
Former Philadelphia Eagles wideout Jalen Reagor is one of the players on the NFL's All-Frustrated Team through the first three weeks of the season.
Former NFC North and Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams is not happy with his new team's 0-3 start.
Davante Adams has toggled between inefficient and invisible in the Raiders' passing game. Why is this so, and how can Josh McDaniels fix it?
Peter King believes that the monumental wins Kyle Shanahan has had with Jimmy Garoppolo under center played a role in why he never burned a bridge with the veteran quarterback.
The Jaguars have shocked nearly everyone by coming out of the gate 2-1, and now the Eagles have to figure out how to deal with a team that at least seems to be a threat. By Reuben Frank
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is on the same side as Ken Dorsey after the Bills offensive coordinator threw a tantrum in the coaches' booth on Sunday.