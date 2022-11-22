Erdahl's Toast of the Town for Week 11
NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl celebrates the lesser-seen moments of Week 11.
The Steelers cannot take anything for granted this week against the Colts.
The Broncos are ranked as the second-worst team in the NFL.
Henry is also the first player over 1,000 rushing yards this season.
Follow all the action from the NFL's 2022 Mexico game live with Yahoo Sports.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
For most of this offseason, it was assumed that Jimmy Garoppolo‘s time in San Francisco was done. But Garoppolo eventually agreed to return for another year, Trey Lance was lost for the season in Week Two, and now it’s Garoppolo who has the 49ers making another playoff run. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is grateful. [more]
Separate ESPN analysts called the throw “unreal” and “bonkers.”
Bill Belichick made sure to put things in perspective for the Patriots after their dramatic win over the Jets on Sunday.
Latavius Murray is as good a running back as you're going to find at this point in the season, but there's plenty of other fantasy players to fill out your lineup.
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 13 highlighted by Michigan at Ohio State, Auburn at Alabama, and Notre Dame at USC
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky blasted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for his awful performance against the Patriots on Sunday and his lack of accountability after the loss.
Alabama defensive back Khyree Jackson (6) on the4 sidelines after a timeout during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium. Photo | Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK TUSCALOOSA, Ala.
Here are four things Michigan football players are thinking about with four days until the Wolverines take on Ohio State in Columbus.
This week's College Football Playoff rankings will determine where the committee sees SEC's two-loss teams. Our ranking prediction for the top 10.
Ohio State and Michigan will play for all the marbles next week. It might be the last time such a scenario in The Game exists.
For the first time since 2006, Michigan and Ohio State football meet as unbeatens. Jim Harbaugh called the sides "superheroes."
A look at where the Bears would be drafting if the season ended after Week 11.