Erasmus leads Namibia fightback in T20 Scotland clash

Gerhard Erasmus of Namibia hits a four after leading his team's recovery against Scotland in the T20 World Cup (Randy Brooks)

Captain Gerhard Erasmus held his team's innings together with an important half-century as Namibia scored 155 for nine batting first against Scotland in a Group B encounter at the T20 Cricket World Cup at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

Erasmus's innings of 52 off 31 balls (five fours, two sixes) got his team back on course for a competitive total after the Namibians were creaking at 19 for 2 early on after opting to bat.

Erasmu was eventually stumped off the bowling of off-spinner Michael Leask.

Scotland though were indebted to the two seam-bowling Brads – Wheal and Currie – for pulling Namibia back from a total that looked as if it would get closer to 170, especially with David Wiese, their super over hero from the opening match victory over Oman, at the crease.

Wheal, who dispensed with J.P. Kotze in the first over of the match, returned to dismiss Wiese and wicketkeeper-batsman Zane Green (28), finishing with the best figures of three for 33.

Currie (two for 16), who opened the bowling with Wheal, was also back on at the end to ensure the Namibians were kept in check as four wickets tumbled in the final two overs.

str/rcw